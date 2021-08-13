Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk preparation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a bail application of five accused involved in preparation of synthetic milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a bail application of five accused involved in preparation of synthetic milk.

In a written judgement released here on Thursday, the court held that synthetic milk, also called sweet poison, was not the milk but an artificial imitation of natural milk with a high degree of adulteration to increase the volume of milk. "Although it does not kill at once but it slowly makes the body a fertile ground or farm house for diseases," it added.

The court held that the petitioners could not take the defence that they were simply workers at the factory, because they were busy in preparation of synthetic milk when they were apprehended.

The court noted that apparently, petitioners committed crime against the society and they appeared to be enemies of humanity. The court held that such persons do not deserve its discretion as they were also a stigma for the country, while dismissing the bail application of the accused.

Justice Sohail Nasir heard the post arrest bail application filed by accused - Allah Yar, Umar Hayat, Akbar, Akhtar Hussain and Muhammad Azam.

Earlier, in final arguments, the petitioners' counsel argued that his clients were employees whereas owners, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Imran, were the beneficiaries.

He submitted that the petitioners were behind the bars and no more required for further investigation. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

However, a prosecutor and counsel for the Food Authority jointly argued that petitioners were involved in a case of heinous and serious nature." The offences allegedly committed by petitioners were not against individuals but against humanity, therefore, they do not deserve the concession of bail, they added.

On April 25, 2021, Arifwala City police registered a case against the accused under Sections 22-A/23/24/27/28/32 of the Punjab Food Authority Act, 2011 on complaint of a food safety officer. It was alleged that a raid was conducted on "Imran Milk Synthetic Unit" at Arifwala and the accused were arrested while they were busy in preparation of synthetic milk.

The authority also took the ingredients for synthetic milk, including cooking oil, skim milk powder, whey powder, mixing machines and drums having 700 liters synthetic milk, into possession from the unit.