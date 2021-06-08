Lahore High Court dismisses ex-SSP bail plea in Shahbaz Tatla murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed bail petition of Mufakhar Adeel, former senior superintendent of police (SSP), in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the post-arrest bail petition of Mufakhar Adeel.

The defence counsel argued before the court that his client did not have any link with the murder of Shahbaz Tatla and all allegations were false. He submitted that the police had failed to submit any solid evidence against his client so far. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea and requested the court for dismissal of the bail petition. The court was apprised that the solid evidence was available against the accused.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of both parties, dismissed the bail petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Shahbaz Tatla murder trial was pending before a sessions court. Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the accused. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla and then burnt his body in acid before disposing of the remains.