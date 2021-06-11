UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses JDW Sugar Mills' Plea Against FBR Notice For Audit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:09 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses JDW sugar mills' plea against FBR notice for audit

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, challenging a notice by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its audit of the 2015 period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, challenging a notice by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for its audit of the 2015 period.

The single bench comprising Justice Raheel Kamran heard the petition filed by the JDW Sugar Mills. The counsel for parties advanced their arguments during the proceedings on Friday.

The petitioner-mills had submitted that the FBR's audit commissioner had on May 21 issued a notice to it for an audit of the 2015 period and sought various documents and record.

The petitioner-mills submitted that as per law, the FBR was not empowered for audit of any business institution after the passage of a five year period. The respondent was empowered to hold an audit of the mills for the 2015 period till September 30, 2020 but now the period had expired, it added.

The mills claimed that the notice was illegal as it violates Section 122 and 174 of Tax Ordinance. The court was requested to set aside the notice for being illegal.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Business May September FBR 2015 2020 Court

Recent Stories

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

15 minutes ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

15 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

15 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

19 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

19 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.