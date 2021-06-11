Lahore High Court dismisses JDW sugar mills' plea against FBR notice for audit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by JDW Sugar Mills, owned by prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, challenging a notice by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for its audit of the 2015 period.

The single bench comprising Justice Raheel Kamran heard the petition filed by the JDW Sugar Mills. The counsel for parties advanced their arguments during the proceedings on Friday.

The petitioner-mills had submitted that the FBR's audit commissioner had on May 21 issued a notice to it for an audit of the 2015 period and sought various documents and record.

The petitioner-mills submitted that as per law, the FBR was not empowered for audit of any business institution after the passage of a five year period. The respondent was empowered to hold an audit of the mills for the 2015 period till September 30, 2020 but now the period had expired, it added.

The mills claimed that the notice was illegal as it violates Section 122 and 174 of Tax Ordinance. The court was requested to set aside the notice for being illegal.