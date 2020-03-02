A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed two petitions, filed by Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, over the allegations leveled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two references against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday dismissed two petitions, filed by Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, over the allegations leveled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two references against him.

The bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the petitions as objection cases after register's office put objections on their maintainability. The bench after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel sustained objections and dismissed the petitions.

The registrar's office had objected to maintainability of the petitions, as the petitioner was a proclaimed offender.

Kamran Kayani, who had been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court in DHA City Scam, submitted that the bureau had alleged that he was a facilitator and beneficiary of the scam. He contended that the bureau unlawfully nominated him in the reference as he had already sold out his company to Hammad Arshad. He pleaded with the court to set aside all actions of NAB against him.

Kamran Kayani also denied allegations leveled by the bureau in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.