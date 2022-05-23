Lahore High Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea for cross examination through video link

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi for permission to complete her cross examination through video link in a defamation suit filed by singer-actor Ali Zafar against her

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the appeal filed by Meesha Shafi.

Meesha Shafi through the petition submitted that a sessions court had dismissed her application for completing her cross examination through video link against facts. She submitted that she was living in Canada and could not appear before the sessions court.

She submitted that after partial cross examination, she had to come Canada due to unavoidable reasons. She pleaded with the court to allow her to complete the cross examination on his statement through video link.

The row between both singers started in 2018 when Meesha Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions''. Later, Ali Zafar filed a Rs 1 billion defamation suit, saying that all allegations were baseless and unfounded and aimed to damage his reputation.