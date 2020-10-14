Lahore High Court dismisses petition against processions, gatherings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition against political activities- gatherings, processions and assemblies- in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Masud Abid Naqvi heard the petition filed by the Young Doctors Association through its Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz and others were made respondents in the petition.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that the respondent parties were expected to carry out rallies and gatherings throughout the country, which would lead to the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the step would affect a lot of lives and burden the health sector as well.

He pleaded with the court to restrain political parties from carrying out political activities involving processions, gathering and assemblies of any kind in line with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

However, the court questioned how it could interfere in policy matters, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to give permission for processions andget the SOPs implemented.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable.