UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Online Classes During Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses petition against online classes during lockdown

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition,challenging online classes, being held by various educational institutions, in the wake of lockdown, imposed due to coronavirus pandemic in the country, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition,challenging online classes, being held by various educational institutions, in the wake of lockdown, imposed due to coronavirus pandemic in the country, after declaring it non-maintainable.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition, filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm.

The court had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition, and it was announced on Friday.

The petitioner-firm had submitted that students and other people of the country were rejecting online education in current circumstances.

It was stated that students had demanded educational institutions should declare a semester break during their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and hold classes on campus after reopening in the summer.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Education Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

17 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.