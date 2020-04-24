Lahore High Court dismisses petition against online classes during lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition,challenging online classes, being held by various educational institutions, in the wake of lockdown, imposed due to coronavirus pandemic in the country, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition,challenging online classes, being held by various educational institutions, in the wake of lockdown, imposed due to coronavirus pandemic in the country, after declaring it non-maintainable.

Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition, filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm.

The court had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition, and it was announced on Friday.

The petitioner-firm had submitted that students and other people of the country were rejecting online education in current circumstances.

It was stated that students had demanded educational institutions should declare a semester break during their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and hold classes on campus after reopening in the summer.