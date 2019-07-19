UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petitions Against PRA

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed dozens of petitions challenging constitution of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed dozens of petitions challenging constitution of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petitions.

The petitioners' counsel argued that the PRA was collecting sales tax on services whereas it did not have any authority for the purpose.

They pleaded with the court to set aside the constitution of the authority besides stopping it from collecting the tax.

However, the authority's counsel argued that, as per law, 16 per cent sales tax could be collected on services. He said that the petitions were filed without any reason and it was an attempt by the petitioners to save themselves from tax. He pleaded with the court for dismissing the petitions after declaring them not maintainable.

The court, after hearing the details arguments of the parties, dismissed the petitions.

