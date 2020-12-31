Lahore High Court dismisses petitions for MDCAT paper rechecking

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking directions for rechecking of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 papers after declaring them non-maintainable

The court observed that the petitioners approached with a delay and they did not avail the first remedy as per law, adding that MDCAT regulations did not provide for rechecking options.

Justice Ayesha A Malik announced the verdict on petitions filed by Tayyaba Rafaqat, Fatima Siddiqi and others who had challenged MDCAT results and sought directions for rechecking of their papers.

The court had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions, after hearing initial arguments on Wednesday.

Earlier, a counsel on behalf of the petitioners questioned MDCAT results, saying that out-of-course questions were included in the MDCAT paper.

Besides highlighting other discrepancies, the counsel claimed that the papers were also not checked properly. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for rechecking of papers and stop admissions in medical and dental colleges till the final decision of the petitions.