UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Petitions For MDCAT Paper Rechecking

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:12 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses petitions for MDCAT paper rechecking

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking directions for rechecking of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 papers after declaring them non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking directions for rechecking of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 papers after declaring them non-maintainable.

The court observed that the petitioners approached with a delay and they did not avail the first remedy as per law, adding that MDCAT regulations did not provide for rechecking options.

Justice Ayesha A Malik announced the verdict on petitions filed by Tayyaba Rafaqat, Fatima Siddiqi and others who had challenged MDCAT results and sought directions for rechecking of their papers.

The court had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petitions, after hearing initial arguments on Wednesday.

Earlier, a counsel on behalf of the petitioners questioned MDCAT results, saying that out-of-course questions were included in the MDCAT paper.

Besides highlighting other discrepancies, the counsel claimed that the papers were also not checked properly. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for rechecking of papers and stop admissions in medical and dental colleges till the final decision of the petitions.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends New Year greetings to world leaders

10 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corrupt ..

2 minutes ago

Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup : Day 3

3 minutes ago

Dogar ensures support for NMU development projects ..

5 minutes ago

DIGP for stringent arrangements to prevent new yea ..

5 minutes ago

Arshad Munir posted as JS, Information & Broadcast ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.