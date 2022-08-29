Lahore High Court dismisses plea against alleged deal with Qatar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed on Monday a petition, filed against an alleged deal of selling 51 per cent shares of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), and handing over the administrative control of the Islamabad international airport to Qatar, for being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed on Monday a petition, filed against an alleged deal of selling 51 per cent shares of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA), and handing over the administrative control of the Islamabad international airport to Qatar, for being withdrawn.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition, filed by a lawyer, Nabeel Ahmad Kahloon.

During the proceedings, a Federal law officer submitted that no plan of selling 51 per cent shares of the PIA and handing over of administrative control of the Islamabad international airport to Qatar was under consideration.

He termed the petition premature and pleaded with the court to dismiss it.

The court addressed the petitioner-counsel and observed that the petition had been filed only on the basis of media reports. Whether you (petitioner-counsel) would withdraw the petition or it should be dismissed with fine, the court asked.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition for being withdrawn.

The petitioner had pleaded with the court to restrain the federal government from striking an alleged deal with Qatar for selling 51 per cent shares of the PIA and handing over the administrative control of the Islamabad airport to the country.