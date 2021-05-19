UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea Against Ban On Rs 7500 Prize Bond

Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:26 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, challenging ban by the government on sale, purchase and draw of Rs 7500 prize bonds, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition, challenging ban by the government on sale, purchase and draw of Rs 7500 prize bonds, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court held that the ban was imposed as per government policy and it could not intervene in policy matters.

Justice Jawad Hassan had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition filed by Anwar Ali and it was announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, a counsel for the petitioner had argued before the court that the Federal government issued a notification banning sale, purchase and draw of Rs 7500 prize bonds. He submitted that the step was not only illegal but also discriminatory. He pleaded with the court to set aside the ban.

More Stories From Pakistan

