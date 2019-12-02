Lahore High Court dismisses plea against freezing of Al Arabia Sugar Mills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition against step of freezing Al Arabia Sugar Mills - owned by Shehbaz Sharif family - by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Al Arabia Sugar Mills.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner-mills argued that the bureau had issued orders of freezing Al Arabia Sugar Mills on November 25, 2019.

He submitted that the orders were illegal as NAB Director General Lahore Shahzad Saleem had issued the orders by using powers of NAB chairman.

He argued that the bureau had launched an inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz and others and no assets could be freezed at the stage of inquiry. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders.

A NAB prosecutor opposed the petition and submitted written parawise comments to the petition.

Subsequently, after hearing arguments of the parties, the bench dismissed the petition.