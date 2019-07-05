UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea Against Transfer Of Regulatory Bodies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging notifications of transferring the administrative control of five regulatory bodies to their respective ministries, on being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging notifications of transferring the administrative control of five regulatory bodies to their respective ministries, on being withdrawn.

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition, filed by a citizen, Ali Irfan.

At the outset of the proceedings, a law officer appeared on behalf of the federal government and submitted that the court had ordered for seeking instructions from the quarters concerned whether the incumbent government wanted to uphold the notifications or not, on the last hearing.

He stated that the cabinet division issued a notification on December 19, 2016 for transfer of regulatory bodies to their respective ministries, but it was suspended by the LHC.

He submitted that the cabinet division issued another notification for transfer of regulatory bodies to the line ministries on June 6, 2017 with the approval of the federal cabinet, but the same was also suspended by the LHC.

He submitted that the government had suspended the implementation of the notifications and administrative control of the regulatory bodies had not been transferred to the ministries concerned, whereas the regulatory bodies were continuing to work under the administrative control of the cabinet division. Although, the notifications remain suspended, they had not been withdrawn, he added, while submitting a reply of the federal government.

The counsel, on behalf of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) also filed replies and stated that the regulatory authorities were still functioning autonomously and there had not been any step taken, which impaired their independence or autonomy.

At this, the court observed that the matter had been settled in the light of the reply, filed by the federal government, which explicitly stated that the notification of placing the regulatory authorities under the control of the line ministries had been issued after seeking the cabinet approval.

The court asked petitioner's counsel Sheraz Zaka whether he wanted to press the petition, observing that there was no need to seek approval of the Council of Common Interests in the light of the Supreme Court judgements.

To which, the petitioner's counsel opted to withdraw the petition.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen had also challenged the notifications through a petition, but the plea was withdrawn on the last hearing, on June 26.

In 2017, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government issued the notification placing the control of NEPRA, OGRA, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) under their respective ministries.

The petitioner, through a petition, had argued that under the law, it was mandatory for the government to seek an approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) before transferring the control of autonomous regulatory authorities to their respective ministries.

He pointed out that on the one hand the government was involved in the production and transmission of electricity, and on the other, it wanted to assume the role of a regulator.

Similarly, he said, placing the PTA and the FAB under the control of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the PPRA under Ministry of Finance and OGRA under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, was a case involving conflict of interest. He requested the court to set aside the notification.

