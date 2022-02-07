UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea For Ban On PUBG

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the online game, PUBG, due to non-prosecution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the online game, PUBG, due to non-prosecution.

The single bench comprising Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the petition filed by one, Tanvir Sarwar.

The petitioner had submitted that online games were very popular among youth in Pakistan but some PUBG players had been committing murders due to the adverse impact of the game. He submitted that, in a recent incident, a young boy allegedly killed his mother and three siblings influenced by the game.

The petitioner contended that the PUBG had become a serious life and health threat to its players and their families. He pleaded with the court to impose a ban in the wake of incidents of violence and killings involving youngsters fond of the game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Young Court

Recent Stories

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee ..

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee approved

5 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
 Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy min ..

Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy minister

5 minutes ago
 13 criminals held

13 criminals held

5 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market ..

Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market

5 minutes ago
 PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to m ..

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to mobilize PTI: Farrukh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>