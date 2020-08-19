UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea For Online Exams Of UET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for online exams of UET

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for University of Engineering & Technology (UET) to hold online examination, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for University of Engineering & Technology (UET) to hold online examination, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court remarked that holding of online examination was a policy matter of educational institutions and it could not interfere in such matters.

The court observed that all institutions including Punjab Public Service Commission should hold examinations under Covid-19-compliant SOPs.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by a UET student, Muhammad Mehmood.

The petitioner had stated that the University wanted to hold examinations at campus during the Covid-19 pandemic, which could be dangerous for students.

He argued that all over the world the examinations were being held online due to the pandemic. He said Pakistan should also follow the same policy.

He pleaded the court to order the UET to hold online exams.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lahore High Court Technology Student Same University Of Engineering And Technology PPSC All Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

11 seconds ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

15 seconds ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

3 minutes ago

Old man dies in Quetta clash

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.