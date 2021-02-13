Lahore High Court dismisses plea for strict compliance of Articles 59, 62, 63 in upcoming Senate elections

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions for strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution in the upcoming senate elections, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions for strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution in the upcoming senate elections, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmad for the purpose.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for elections of 52 Senate seats.

Azhar submitted that the members of the Senate were representatives of the people and if duly qualified representatives of the people came forward, they would convey the message of the masses in true sense.

He submitted that the criteria had already been prescribed for members of the parliament in Articles 62 and 63, which deals with their qualification and disqualification. He said that as per Article 218(3), the ECP was bound to make necessary arrangements to ensure fair election, besides guarding against corrupt practices.

Azhar submitted that there was a strong apprehension that horse-trading could take place in the Senate election.

He submitted that Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution were being implemented in theory but there was a strong apprehension that the same would be overlooked in the upcoming Senate elections.

The counsel submitted that as of now, the Senate election was marred with horse-trading but the same could be stopped by implementing the Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

He submitted that in order to implement Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution, there was a need to constitute high-powered committees comprising members from NAB, FIA and other agencies so that these committees might ensure the compliance of the same.

He pleaded with the court to direct respondents, including government, ECP and others, to constitute high-powered committees at Federal and provincial levels for the strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, reserved verdict on maintainability of the petition for a while. However, later, the court dismissed the petition while declaring it non-maintainable.