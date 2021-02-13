UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses Plea For Strict Compliance Of Articles 59, 62, 63 In Upcoming Senate Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:31 AM

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for strict compliance of Articles 59, 62, 63 in upcoming Senate elections

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions for strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution in the upcoming senate elections, after declaring it non-maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions for strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution in the upcoming senate elections, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmad for the purpose.

The petitioner's counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique argued before the court that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule for elections of 52 Senate seats.

Azhar submitted that the members of the Senate were representatives of the people and if duly qualified representatives of the people came forward, they would convey the message of the masses in true sense.

He submitted that the criteria had already been prescribed for members of the parliament in Articles 62 and 63, which deals with their qualification and disqualification. He said that as per Article 218(3), the ECP was bound to make necessary arrangements to ensure fair election, besides guarding against corrupt practices.

Azhar submitted that there was a strong apprehension that horse-trading could take place in the Senate election.

He submitted that Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution were being implemented in theory but there was a strong apprehension that the same would be overlooked in the upcoming Senate elections.

The counsel submitted that as of now, the Senate election was marred with horse-trading but the same could be stopped by implementing the Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

He submitted that in order to implement Articles 59, 62 and 63 of the Constitution, there was a need to constitute high-powered committees comprising members from NAB, FIA and other agencies so that these committees might ensure the compliance of the same.

He pleaded with the court to direct respondents, including government, ECP and others, to constitute high-powered committees at Federal and provincial levels for the strict compliance and implementation of Articles 59, 62 & 63 of the Constitution.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, reserved verdict on maintainability of the petition for a while. However, later, the court dismissed the petition while declaring it non-maintainable.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Senate Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Federal Investigation Agency From Government Court

Recent Stories

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Libya calls on ..

5 minutes ago

BISL Southern Punjab squash tournament: various ma ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Court Postpones Hearing in Case of Navalny ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

1 hour ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.