Lahore High Court Dismisses Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of Former Senator

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:27 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a pre-arrest bail petition filed by former senator Ammar Ahmad Khan, owner of Pak Arab Housing Society in Lahore, in connection with fraud in his housing society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a pre-arrest bail petition filed by former senator Ammar Ahmad Khan, owner of Pak Arab Housing Society in Lahore, in connection with fraud in his housing society.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the bail petition filed by the petitioner, who was son of late senator Gulzar Ahmad Khan.

A counsel on behalf of Ammar Ahmad argued before the court that it had been alleged that his client received money from people but failed to deliver plots in the society.

He contended that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He contended that co-accused had already been granted bail in the case. He pleaded with the court to grant pre-arrest bail to his client.

However, a law officer opposed the plea and submitted that Ammar Ahmad sold plots to EOBI and others in F-block of the society but did not carry out development work despite receiving the money and failed to deliver possession.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition.

