UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Dismisses RUDA's Plea For Vacating Stay Order

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:38 PM

Lahore High Court dismisses RUDA's plea for vacating stay order

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed an application of River Ravi Development Authority (RUDA) for vacating a stay order against land acquisition of River Ravi Front Urban Development Project (RFUDP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed an application of River Ravi Development Authority (RUDA) for vacating a stay order against land acquisition of River Ravi Front Urban Development Project (RFUDP).

Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the authority in a petition against land acquisition of the project.

A counsel for RUDA argued before the court that it had stopped land acquisition for the project till the approval of the environment impact assessment.

He submitted that it was a developmental project, which would not only create economic activity but also provide jobs to the masses. He pleaded to the court for vacating the stay order.

However, the petitioner's counsel Sheraz Zaka opposed the plea.

The court after hearing arguments of the parties dismissed the application and ordered for fixing the petition on September 9 after summer vacations.

At this stage, a law officer also assured that orders of the court against land acquisition would be complied with.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court September Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

40 minutes ago

US court quashes Bill Cosby's sex crimes convictio ..

2 minutes ago

MPA for timely completion of uplift projects

2 minutes ago

Turkey tackles Russian resistance to Syria border ..

2 minutes ago

World 400m champion Naser gets two-year doping ban ..

2 minutes ago

Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up in QAP She ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.