The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of an appeal challenging the accountability court's decision of dismissing a plea against issuance of production orders for PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of an appeal challenging the accountability court 's decision of dismissing a plea against issuance of production orders for PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The court disposed of the matter on being withdrawn by the petitioner counsel.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the appeal filed by one Zubair, which was fixed as an objection case after the LHC office raised objection on maintainability of the appeal.

The petitioner had submitted that the speaker could not issue production orders for accused member during the physical remand term, as per law.

He submitted that Hamza Shehbaz had been given in NAB custody by an accountability court and issuance of production orders was an intervention in the court matters.

He submitted that accountability court rejected his plea despite the fact that it was a public interest case and anyone could become party in it. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the accountability court decision besides canceling production orders issued for Hamza Shehbaz.