LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi for early hearing and transfer of his appeal in ephedrine quota case, after being withdrawn.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the civil miscellaneous application of the PML-N leader.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client had approached LHC Rawalpindi bench for fixation of his appeal, therefore, he was not interested in transferring his appeal from LHC Rawalpindi bench to Principal seat. The counsel requested to allow the withdrawal of the transfer application.

Subsequently, the court allowed the request and disposed of the application.

Hanif Abbasi had approached the LHC Principal seat, submitting that he was deliberately implicated in the ephedrine quota case. He submitted that the trial court handed down 14-year imprisonment to him, while deciding the case. However, the LHC Rawalpindi bench suspended his conviction on an appeal filed by him, he added. He submitted the appeal was pending and it was not decided yet, while requesting for early hearing and transfer of the appeal to LHC Principal seat.