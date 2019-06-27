UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Disposes Of Jehangir Tareen's Plea To Transfer Five Regulatory Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:25 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen challenging a notification of transferring administrative control of five regulatory bodies to their respective line ministries, on being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leader Jehangir Tareen challenging a notification of transferring administrative control of five regulatory bodies to their respective line ministries, on being withdrawn.

However, the court adjourned hearing of identical petition till July 4 and directed a deputy attorney general to seek instructions from quarters concerned whether the incumbent government wanted to uphold the notification or not.

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petitions filed by Jehangir Tareen and a citizen, Ali Irfan.

In 2017, the PML-N government issued the notification placing the control of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) under their respective ministries.

The petitioners through their counsel Sheraz Zaka had argued that under the law it was mandatory for the government to seek an approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) before transferring the control of autonomous regulatory authorities to their respective ministries.

They said that in many judgments the Supreme Court had declared approval from the CCI a mandatory provision for this purpose.

They pointed out that on the one hand the government was involved in the production and transmission of electricity, and on the other, it wanted to assume the role of a regulator.

Similarly, they said, placing the PTA and the FAB under the control of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the PPRA under Ministry of Finance and Ogra under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, was a case involving conflict of interest. They requested the court to set aside the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had suspended the notification.

