Lahore High Court Disposes Of Petition Challenging TikToker Kashif Zameer's Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Lahore High Court disposes of petition challenging TikToker Kashif Zameer's arrest

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition challenging arrest of famous TikToker Kashif Zameer, after terming it ineffective in the light of police report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday disposed of a petition challenging arrest of famous TikToker Kashif Zameer, after terming it ineffective in the light of police report.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition filed by the wife of the TikToker.

At the start of proceedings, the police produced Kashif Zameer before the court.

A law officer on behalf of the police authorities submitted a report in connection with the arrest of Kashif Zameer. He submitted that Kashif Zameer was arrested for using a fake number plate on his car and impersonating himself as a government official. He submitted that Race Course police had also registered a case against the accused over cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit tv series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

He further stated that the police had registered various cases across the Punjab against the accused. He submitted that there was no truth in the allegations of illegal custody.

Subsequently, the court held that the Police arrested the accused as per law and disposed of the petition after terming it ineffective.

The petitioner had claimed that the CIA Ichhra police had detained Kashif Zameer without registration of any case. She pleaded with the court to issue directions for release of Kashif Zameer from illegal police custody.

