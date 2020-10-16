UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Disposes Of Petitions Against Alleged Arrest Of PML- N Workers

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against alleged arrest of PML- N workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions against alleged arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers and road blockades ahead of the opposition's gathering in Gujranwala, in the light of an assurance, given by the Advocate General Punjab (AGP)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions against alleged arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers and road blockades ahead of the opposition's gathering in Gujranwala, in the light of an assurance, given by the Advocate General Punjab (AGP) .

AGP Ahmed Owais and Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob appeared before the court in response to the notices and submitted a reply on behalf of the Punjab government.

The AGP stated that the local administration had given approval to the opposition's alliance for holding a public gathering in Gujranwala.

He submitted that no workers had been arrested and they were allowed to participate in the gathering peacefully. He submitted that strict action would be taken if anybody would take the law into their hands.

At this, Justice Masud Abid Naqvi disposed of the petitions, filed by the PML-N Lawyers Forum and others.

The petitioners had submitted that the opposition parties were holding a public gathering in Gujranwala on Oct 16 . They submitted that the PML-N workers were being arrested whereas hurdles were also placed on roads to stop the gathering. They pleaded with the court to set aside the arrests and issue directions for opening the roads.

