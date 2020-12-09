Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against PDM public gathering in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of petitions against the upcoming public gathering in Lahore by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in the wake of second wave of Coronavirus

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petitions filed by Haris-bin-Hassan and another.

While replying to court queries on maintainability of the petition, the petitioners' counsel Nadeem Sarwar submitted that the petitioners were neither political workers nor intend to attend public gatherings but people of their locality were interested to attend the gathering, therefore, they might be affected with COVID-19.

He submitted that Section 16 of Punjab Civil Administration Act was also applicable in this matter, which stated that no public gatherings should be held without permission from deputy commissioner concerned and the political parties had not approached the authority concerned for permission yet.

However, an additional advocate general Punjab stated that the petitioners had not any locus standi in the matter as they did not approach authority concerned first before moving the court.

He further informed that deputy commissioner Lahore had received an application from Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad for holding the PDM gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 and the same had been placed before the district intelligence committee (DIC).

He submitted that the deputy commissioner had also informed the committee through a letter that Greater Iqbal Park was a part of heritage and cabinet committee on law had already directed to stop all gatherings to prevent the infrastructure, besides saying that it was not advisable to hold public meetings in the wake of recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

He submitted that the DIC considered the issue and recommended that no NOC should be issued for public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, besides forwarding the matter to Provincial Intelligence Committee (PIC) for discussion and issuance of appropriate directions. He submitted that it was premature to agitate the matter before this Court.

At this, the court observed the petitioners had not any locus standi as they were neither political workers nor intend to attend any political meeting, therefore, there was no possibility of petitioner being infected by the COVID-19.

The court further held that it was an administrative and policy issue, hence, no interference was required. Since the required permission has been sought by the Political Parties and the matter was now pending before the PIC, therefore, this court cannot interfere in the policies of the government, it added.

The court, disposing of the petitions, directed PIC to look into the matter and decide the same in accordance with law within two days.

The petitioners had stated that health emergency had been declared in the country due to Coronavirus.

They submitted the government had closed all educational institutions, besides imposing various restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

They said that despite these circumstances, the PDM was holding public gatherings and it was a cause of spread of the Coronavirus. They contended that the PDM leadership was playing with the lives of the masses by holding these gatherings.

The court was requested to restrain PDM from holding public gathering in Lahore and also issue directions for action over violation of COVID-19 related SOPs.