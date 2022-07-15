UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Disposes Of Petitions Against Changes In Voter Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against changes in voter lists

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions challenging changes in voter lists ahead of by-polls in 20 constituencies of provincial assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of petitions challenging changes in voter lists ahead of by-polls in 20 Constituencies of provincial assembly.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petitions filed by Dr Yasmeen Rashid, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and a citizen Munir Ahmad.

During the proceedings, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul appeared before the court on being summoned.

He submitted that the elections would be held in a fair and transparent manner in 20 constituencies on July 17, as per Supreme Court orders, and all arrangements had been made for the purpose. He submitted that the by-polls would be held on voter lists of May 25, 2022 and no changes had been made in voter lists.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petitions in the light of the statement by the provincial election commissioner.

