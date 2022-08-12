UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Disposes Of Petitions Against PTI Public Gathering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against PTI public gathering

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering at National Hockey Stadium (NHS) on August 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering at National Hockey Stadium (NHS) on August 13.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the applications for change of public gathering venue. The court further directed that no damage should be done to the stadium during the gathering, besides ordering the Punjab government to install astroturf and allocate funds for it.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir heard the petitions filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and others At the start of proceedings, the petitioners' counsel submitted that PTI had been given permission to hold a public gathering at NHS on August 13. He submitted that as per constitution of the Punjab sports Board (PSB), the stadium could not be used for any other purpose.

The counsel submitted that the board granted permission for the public gathering without having a meeting and it was illegal. He submitted that the board exceeded its powers by granting permission for the public gathering.

He submitted that the Punjab government had stated that tenders were being issued for procurement of new astroturf. He submitted that the players would not be able to do practice till the approval of the tender and procurement of astroturf.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that the petitioner gave an application to the deputy commissioner for stopping the public gathering at hockey stadium but no action had been taken yet.

However, a provincial law officer on the behalf of Punjab government opposed the petitions. He submitted that a peaceful gathering was being held and it was permissible as per constitution. He questioned what right of the petitioners' had been affected.

At his, the court asked what was the plan of the Punjab government for rehabilitation of the NHS.

The law officer submitted that the old astroturf removed from the stadium would be used in another ground whereas new astroturf would be installed in the stadium.

Subsequently, after hearing arguments of the parties, the court disposed of the petitions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Hockey Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab August From Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

8 minutes ago
 AJK SC orders govt to assist EC for holding free, ..

AJK SC orders govt to assist EC for holding free, fair LB polls

8 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal hail Berlin call for Europe gas li ..

Spain, Portugal hail Berlin call for Europe gas link

8 minutes ago
 Two cops dismissed from service in accused escape ..

Two cops dismissed from service in accused escape case

8 minutes ago
 30 illegal structures demolished on Dhamtoor Bypas ..

30 illegal structures demolished on Dhamtoor Bypass Road

11 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentari ..

Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentarians to submit asset details by ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.