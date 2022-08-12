Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against PTI public gathering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering at National Hockey Stadium (NHS) on August 13.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the applications for change of public gathering venue. The court further directed that no damage should be done to the stadium during the gathering, besides ordering the Punjab government to install astroturf and allocate funds for it.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir heard the petitions filed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and others At the start of proceedings, the petitioners' counsel submitted that PTI had been given permission to hold a public gathering at NHS on August 13. He submitted that as per constitution of the Punjab sports Board (PSB), the stadium could not be used for any other purpose.

The counsel submitted that the board granted permission for the public gathering without having a meeting and it was illegal. He submitted that the board exceeded its powers by granting permission for the public gathering.

He submitted that the Punjab government had stated that tenders were being issued for procurement of new astroturf. He submitted that the players would not be able to do practice till the approval of the tender and procurement of astroturf.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that the petitioner gave an application to the deputy commissioner for stopping the public gathering at hockey stadium but no action had been taken yet.

However, a provincial law officer on the behalf of Punjab government opposed the petitions. He submitted that a peaceful gathering was being held and it was permissible as per constitution. He questioned what right of the petitioners' had been affected.

At his, the court asked what was the plan of the Punjab government for rehabilitation of the NHS.

The law officer submitted that the old astroturf removed from the stadium would be used in another ground whereas new astroturf would be installed in the stadium.

Subsequently, after hearing arguments of the parties, the court disposed of the petitions.