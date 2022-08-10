Lahore High Court disposes of plea against ECP decision regarding PML-Q intra-party polls

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking a stay order on the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary of the party, after being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking a stay order on the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary of the party, after being withdrawn.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the election commission. The commission is an independent institution; the court cannot interfere in its affairs, it remarked.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the matter after the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court directed the petitioner to approach the election commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election commission had stopped the intra-party elections of PML-Q on an application filed by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for the purpose. After which, the commission retained Shujaat as the PML-Q chief.

Earlier, a Central Working Committee of the PML-Q had decided to remove party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the office, citing health issues.