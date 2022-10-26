Lahore High Court disposes of plea for quashing case against Farhat Shahzadi

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking directions for quashing a case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and her mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking directions for quashing a case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, and her mother.

The single bench, comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, heard the petition, filed by Bushra Khan, mother of Farhat Shahzadi.

A report on behalf of the ACE Punjab was submitted before the court at the start of the proceedings. A law officer submitted that the ACE had discharged the case against the petitioner and Farhat Shahzadi.

He submitted that no investigation was required from both the accused any longer.

At this, the court disposed of the petition in the light of the report, submitted by the ACE Punjab.

Farhat Shahzadi and her mother had been accused of exercising influence for illegally obtaining two industrial plots in the name of their company in M3 Faisalabad Industrial Zone.

The petitioner had challenged the registration of the case, saying that it was registered with mala fide intention.