Lahore High Court Disposes Of Plea For Transfer Of Bilal Yasin Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition for transfer of MPA Bilal Yasin attack case to another court, after being withdrawn

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by MPA Bilal Yasin.

A counsel for the MPA submitted that the case was pending before an anti-terrorism court (ATC). He pleaded with the court to issue directions for transfer of the trial to another ATC.

However, the chief justice observed that the petitioner moved the transfer application earlier and same grounds were repeated in present application.

It appeared that the trial court wanted to extend favour to the accused, the counsel replied, pleading with the court to transfer the trial to another court.

At this, the chief justice remarked that he would dismiss the application with Rs 500,000 fine.

Subsequently, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to withdraw the application.

The court , allowing the plea, disposed of the application.

