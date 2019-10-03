UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Disposes Of Rana Sanaullah's Bail Plea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:17 PM

Lahore High Court disposes of Rana Sanaullah's bail plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a post-arrest bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case, after being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a post-arrest bail petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case, after being withdrawn.

The single bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the bail petition filed by the PML-N leader.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar on behalf of the PML-N leader pleaded with the court for granting permission to withdraw the bail petition, during the proceedings. He submitted that the trial court had summoned CCTV footage of Rana Sanaullah's arrest from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He submitted that, after examining the footage, afresh petition would be filed.

Rana Sanaullah through his petition had pleaded with the court for grant of post arrest bail, saying that he was implicated in a fake case. He submitted that the FIR of the incident was registered with a delay, which made it suspicious.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, from Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki when he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kg heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car.

