The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenging non-issuance of his production orders

The court observed that since National Assembly speaker had issued production orders of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the petition was being disposed of.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties at length on Wednesday and it was announced on Thursday.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client had written a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session, but no action was taken. He argued that the NA speaker issued the production orders of various members but his client was ignored, which was a discriminatory act. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of production orders for his client as all citizens were equal.

However, a Federal law officer opposed the petition, saying that the petition had become infructuous as the NA speaker had issued production orders for the petitioner. He also presented a copy of the production orders in the court.

Meanwhile, the bench also heard a new petition, filed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi against the step of not sending him to National Assembly session despite his production orders by the speaker.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the NA speaker had powers to ensure production of any member in the session and the parliament should exercise its powers. Instead of approaching the court, an application should be moved to the speaker, the court observed.

However, the court asked petitioner's counsel for advancing arguments on the maintainability of the plea on the next date of hearing. The court also asked the law officer for looking into the matter.