UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Disposes Off 28,000, District Courts Over Two Lac Cases During Last Five Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

Lahore High Court disposes off 28,000, district courts over two lac cases during last five months

Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Justice Qasim Khan Friday said despite COVID-19 and shortage of lawyers, the LHC disposed off 28,000 cases while the district courts decided over two lac cases at district courts across Punjab during last five months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Justice Qasim Khan Friday said despite COVID-19 and shortage of lawyers, the LHC disposed off 28,000 cases while the district courts decided over two lac cases at district courts across Punjab during last five months.

He said that only urgent cases were being heard due to global pandemic, deficiency of judges, lawyers and staff during this period.

Chief Justice of LHC Justice Qasim Khan expressed these views while addressing the district bar association here.

He said that it was need of the hour to speed-up the pace of work and sought judges and lawyers' cooperation in this regard, adding that we are here to resolve complainant's problems.

He urged the lawyers to appear before the courts regularly for settling down the cases.

Qasim Khan said the provincial government has announced allotment of 20 kanals piece of land in police line besides six kanals adjacent to katchery for new courts building and parking.

Earlier, District Bar President Imran Rasheed Sulehari welcomed LHC CJ on his arrival at district bar.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Shortage Lahore High Court Police Punjab Lawyers Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Downbeat opening for Wall Street as tech stocks st ..

23 seconds ago

Neglect of power sector kept country from meeting ..

25 seconds ago

Heads of East German States Support Construction o ..

26 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Relations With Rus ..

28 seconds ago

Senate body demands linkage with academia, public- ..

32 seconds ago

EU Belarus Sanctions List Has 40 Names So Far - So ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.