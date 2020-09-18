Lahore High Court disposes off 28,000, district courts over two lac cases during last five months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Justice Qasim Khan Friday said despite COVID-19 and shortage of lawyers, the LHC disposed off 28,000 cases while the district courts decided over two lac cases at district courts across Punjab during last five months

He said that only urgent cases were being heard due to global pandemic, deficiency of judges, lawyers and staff during this period.

Chief Justice of LHC Justice Qasim Khan expressed these views while addressing the district bar association here.

He said that it was need of the hour to speed-up the pace of work and sought judges and lawyers' cooperation in this regard, adding that we are here to resolve complainant's problems.

He urged the lawyers to appear before the courts regularly for settling down the cases.

Qasim Khan said the provincial government has announced allotment of 20 kanals piece of land in police line besides six kanals adjacent to katchery for new courts building and parking.

Earlier, District Bar President Imran Rasheed Sulehari welcomed LHC CJ on his arrival at district bar.