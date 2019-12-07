UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Division Bench To Hear Petition Of Maryam Nawaz On Dec 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

A Lahore High Court division bench will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for removal of her name from the exit control list on December 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court division bench will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for removal of her name from the exit control list on December 9.

The bench will be headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Maryam Nawaz through her petition submitted that her name was placed on the ECL through a memorandum, dated August 8, 2018.

She submitted that the step was taken without issuance of any notice and affording any opportunity for hearing to her.

She submitted that the step was not only against the law but a violation of her fundamental rights. She submitted that the National Accountability Bureau recommendations were acted upon in a mechanical manner and without judicious application of mind in contravention of the law declared by the superior courts.

She submitted that the apprehension of the bureau that Maryam would abscond if allowed to travel abroad does not appeal to reason in view of her track record. She submitted that her father had been shifted abroad due to his critical health and she was under stress on account of her inability to be with him in this our of need.

Maryam had pleaded with the court for declaring the memorandum illegal, besides directions for removal of her name from the ECL.

The bench was also requested to grant her a "one-time permission" to travel abroad for six weeks from the date of departure and release of her passport.

