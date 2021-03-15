UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Exempts Lawyers From Wearing Gowns, Coats From March 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Lahore High Court exempts lawyers from wearing gowns, coats from March 29

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday exempted lawyers from wearing gowns and coats while appearing before the court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday exempted lawyers from wearing gowns and coats while appearing before the court.

According to a notification issued by LHC Deputy Registrar Shahzad Ashraf, the LHC chief justice had ordered that wearing of gowns by the lawyers appearing before the courts shall be discontinued effect from March 29, 2021.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers March From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

16 minutes ago

13 more corona positive cases surfaced in Balochis ..

58 seconds ago

Pedersen Calls for New Format for Syria With US, R ..

1 minute ago

Regional Dialogue on "CPEC Industrial Cooperation ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister briefed on reforms in Railways, Gre ..

4 minutes ago

Joshua, Fury sign two-fight heavyweight unificatio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.