Lahore High Court exempts lawyers from wearing gowns, coats from March 29

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday exempted lawyers from wearing gowns and coats while appearing before the court.

According to a notification issued by LHC Deputy Registrar Shahzad Ashraf, the LHC chief justice had ordered that wearing of gowns by the lawyers appearing before the courts shall be discontinued effect from March 29, 2021.