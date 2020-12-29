Lahore High Court expresses annoyance over CCPO Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed serious annoyance over Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh for his remarks about the judiciary in an interview

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday expressed serious annoyance over Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umer Sheikh for his remarks about the judiciary in an interview.

The court observed that it was the responsibility of the Advocate General Punjab office to move contempt petitions against such persons while ordering to review the CCPO interviews, claiming the courts released the accused.

The court also questioned the performance of the CCPO and observed that the courts granted bail as per law, adding that the accused were acquitted due to faulty investigations of the police and the court were held responsible for it.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by a citizen against harassment. The court also sought written reply from the CCPO, and others on the petition within 15 days.