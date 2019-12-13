Lahore High Court expresses annoyance over PIC rampage

(@imziishan)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday expressed its serious annoyance over rampaging of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The LHC bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petitions filed by the Lahore High Court Bar, Hafiz Allah Yar Sipra and others.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Baqar Najafi observed that how dare the lawyers had attacked attack the hospital. Could the petitioner's counsel explain as why the hospital was attacked, he questioned.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun observed that could it be expected that any bar council would take action against the lawyers involved in the incident.

At the outset of the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Azam Nazir Tarar submitted that the lawyers' community expressed grief over the PIC incident. So far 81 lawyers had been arrested and they were allegedly tortured, he claimed.

Azam Nazir Tarar further submitted that the incident was condemned on tv programmes.

However, Justice Najafi observed that some black sheep were present in the lawyers' profession.

Azam Nazir Tarar stated that the action would be taken against the lawyers involved in the incident and their licences would be suspended.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that the lawyers involved in the incident would have to obtain bails. He asked the additional advocate general that how many lawyers were nominated in the cases.

To which, the additional Advocate general sought time for filing the report.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the hearing of petitions till December 16 and sought a detailed report from the Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The court also removed an objection on a petition filed by the LHC Bar after assurance by the counsel that needful would be done.

The petitioners had sought directions for producing the arrested lawyers before the court and also list of lawyers required by the police in connection with the PIC incident.