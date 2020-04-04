UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Expresses Satisfaction Over Govt Initiatives To Tackle Covid-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:05 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has expressed satisfaction over steps taken at the government level to deal with challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has expressed satisfaction over steps taken at the government level to deal with challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic.

A five-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice,Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the observation in a seven-page interim verdict on a petition for prevention of coronavirus pandemic.The observation was released here on Saturday.

The bench noted that the country was passing through an unusual situation due to coronavirus pandemic and there might be policies which were new for public, besides chances of some kind of error. However,all government agencies were taking steps for rectification wherever necessary, it added.

The bench observed that authorities were expected to adopt uniform policy and there must be no social or politics- based discrimination while extending financial aid or food aid to the deserving public.

The bench further directed the authorities to take appropriate steps for protection of people visiting grain and vegetable markets as they were exempted by the government from lockdown in order to continue food supply chain.

It was observed that rather than choosing specific areas in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Multan for disinfectant spray, these cities must be disinfected extensively and completely.

The bench hoped that exercise for remission in sentences, release of juvenile, women and old age prisoners would be completed as early as possible within the parameters of law after the law officers submitted that a policy would be drawn for the purpose and submitted to authorities concerned.

The option of release on parole/probation must also be considered by the relevant authorities, it was added.

The bench held that in the current extraordinary situation all needed to fight against it, as community as well as individuals, besides asking social, electronic and print media to act with responsibility in these circumstances.

The bench heard the matter on March 27 and adjourned further hearing of the petition for indefinite period after holding that it did not want to keep heads of the departments engaged before the court in said situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court Bar Association, Bahawalpur had filed the petition for prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

