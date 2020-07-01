(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of former Federal minister and PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in assets beyond means case till July 8.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PML-N MNA.

National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor and petitioner's counsel appeared during Tuesday's proceedings, besides the MNA.

The bench was apprised that the bureau had filed reply to the bail petition.

MNA Barjees Tahir through his petition submitted that NAB had issued call-up notices to him in an assets beyond means investigation and it was feared that he might be arrested.

He submitted that the bureau investigated the matter in 2003 and closed it after inquiry.

He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail.