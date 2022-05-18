UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Extends Former Interior Minister Pre-arrest Bail In Madina Incident Case

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi Bench Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case for allegedly harassing, hurling abuses, and sloganeering against the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi till June 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC)Rawalpindi Bench Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case for allegedly harassing, hurling abuses, and sloganeering against the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Masjid-e-Nabvi till June 6.

While hearing the case, the LHC Justice Amjad Rafique, former minister's other application for the exclusion of cases registered against him in Attock and Faisalabad, adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Sheikh Rashid"s council, while arguing before the Court, said that his client was not present on the occasion and the case was based on political victimisation.

The Court extended the pre-bail arrest application of Rashid till June 6 and the application for the removal of FIRs till May 25 and sought a progress report from the Police by the next hearing.

