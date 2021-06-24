Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad, others in Eden Housing scam

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad and others till June 30 in the multi-billion Eden Housing scam, which was being probed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad and others till June 30 in the multi-billion Eden Housing scam, which was being probed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A special division bench comprising LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by Dr Amjad and others for bail in connection with Eden Housing scam.

The counsel for petitioners argued before the bench that his clients were ready to pay the affectees. However, the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and no time frame for payment had been determined till now, he added. He pleaded with the court to extend the interim bail of his clients.

But, the NAB prosecutor insisted that the petitioners should join the investigations as it was a matter of the rights of more than 11,000 citizens.

At this, the chief justice observed that if the petitioners sold any property then they would deposit the amount to NAB.

If the NAB gets three or four billion rupees, what is wrong with it?, the chief justice added.

The chief justice directed NAB counsel to appear on the next date of hearing after obtaining instructions from NAB chairman and others.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing till June 30 and sought details of the case pending in the Apex Court besides extending interim bail of the petitioners.

The owners of Eden housing projects, including Dr Amjad, are facing criminal proceedings initiated against them by the National Accountability Bureau over the charges of depriving thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees.

Meanwhile, the single bench comprising LHC chief justice also extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad in the EOBI scam till June 30.