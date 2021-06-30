Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad, others in Eden scam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad, and others till August 12 in the multi-billion Eden Housing scam, which was being probed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad, and others till August 12 in the multi-billion Eden Housing scam, which was being probed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A special division bench comprising, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition filed by Dr Amjad, and others for bail in connection with Eden Housing scam. Dr Amjad and others appeared before the bench on start of the proceedings.

A prosecutor on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) argued before the court that the petitioners could move a plea bargain application if they wanted to pay the affectees.

He argued that it was the only way for returning the amount as per NAB law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had asked the prosecutor for obtaining instructions from concerned authorities after petitioner's counsel submitted that his clients were ready to pay the affectees on the last hearing.

The owners of Eden housing projects, including Dr Amjad, are facing criminal proceedings initiated against them by the NAB over the charges of depriving thousands of affectees of their hard earned money worth billions of rupees.

Meanwhile, the single bench comprising LHC chief justice also extended the interim bail of Dr Amjad in the EOBI scam till August 12.