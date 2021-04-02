UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah In Assets Case Till April 5

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah in assets case till April 5

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case till April 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond means case till April 5.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar conducted hearing on the pre-arrest bail petition filed the PML-N Punjab president.

A counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against his client on charges of accumulating assets beyond means. He argued that NAB was investigating the same assets already frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following a drug case against Rana Sanaullah.

He submitted that the NAB's act amounted to double jeopardy which was not permissible under the law. While concluding his arguments, the counsel pleaded with the court to stop the action initiated by the bureau.

However, NAB prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari requested the court to adjourn the matter as he was not feeling well.

At this, the bench adjourned the matter till April 5 and directed the prosecutor to advance his arguments on the next date of hearing.

