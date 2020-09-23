Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Sept 24

(@FahadShabbir)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif alongwith his counsel- Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz- appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz continued his arguments and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not provided Financial Monitoring Unit's report about suspected transactions to his client whereas it was also not made part of the reference. He questioned that if a document was not being made part of the trial, then how action could be taken on basis of it.

He submitted that suspected transactions were not reported by any bank, whereas, no bank officer was nominated as accused in the case. He contended that there was a difference in money laundering and suspected transactions.

However, NAB Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that these arguments were already submitted in Hamza Shehbaz's case but the court did not admit the stance.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz further argued that the NAB launched investigations into assets of Shehbaz Sharif family on an application by an unknown complainant. He contended that such applications were usually false .

He submitted that the bureau launched various inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif in a short time but stopped the present investigations with malafide intentions.He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter for a day as he wanted to submit further arguments.

At this, the court adjourned the matter till September 24 and directed petitioner's counsel to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif through his petition submitted that the bureau had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he extended full cooperation with NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned. He submitted that he extended full cooperation and furnished all record. He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest him. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case.

The NAB had also filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before an accountability court in the money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference