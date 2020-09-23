UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz Sharif Till Sept 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:31 AM

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Sept 24

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday extended interim bail of Opposoition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif alongwith his counsel- Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz- appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz continued his arguments and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not provided Financial Monitoring Unit's report about suspected transactions to his client whereas it was also not made part of the reference. He questioned that if a document was not being made part of the trial, then how action could be taken on basis of it.

He submitted that suspected transactions were not reported by any bank, whereas, no bank officer was nominated as accused in the case. He contended that there was a difference in money laundering and suspected transactions.

However, NAB Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari argued that these arguments were already submitted in Hamza Shehbaz's case but the court did not admit the stance.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz further argued that the NAB launched investigations into assets of Shehbaz Sharif family on an application by an unknown complainant. He contended that such applications were usually false .

He submitted that the bureau launched various inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif in a short time but stopped the present investigations with malafide intentions.He pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter for a day as he wanted to submit further arguments.

At this, the court adjourned the matter till September 24 and directed petitioner's counsel to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif through his petition submitted that the bureau had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he extended full cooperation with NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned. He submitted that he extended full cooperation and furnished all record. He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest him. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case.

The NAB had also filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before an accountability court in the money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Bank Rashid Money September Family All Billion Court

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

13 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

13 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

13 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass perce ..

13 minutes ago

UNGA president calls for renewing 'collective comm ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.