Lahore High Court Forms New Bench For Hearing NAB Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Lahore High Court forms new bench for hearing NAB cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday formed a new two-member bench for hearing cases regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to an amended roster issued after the approval of LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will head the bench, whereas, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural will be other member.

The new bench had been formed for NAB cases after Justice Ali Baqar Najafi went on leave.

It is pertinent to mention here that many important NAB cases were pending at present before the bench.

