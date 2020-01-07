UrduPoint.com
Lahore High Court Forms Two Benches For Hearing NAB Cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday formed two new benches for hearing cases regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and related matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday formed two new benches for hearing cases regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and related matters.

According to an amended roaster for the period Jan 9 to Feb 8, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will head a bench whereas Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will be its member.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi will head the other bench, whereas Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad will be its member.

It is pertinent to mention here that many important NAB cases are pending before the LHC, including Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz petitions.

