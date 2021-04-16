Lahore High Court forwards names of judges for postings in three accountability courts

The Lahore High Court has forwarded names of judges to federal government for their posting as judges of three accountability courts in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court has forwarded Names of judges to Federal government for their posting as judges of three accountability courts in Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Directorate of District Judiciary had forwarded names of judges to the government, a few days ago, and after its approval, the postings would be made on vacant slots of judges of three accountability courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that three judges of accountability courts were transferred on March 31. Many important cases were pending in these courts.