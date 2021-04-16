UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Forwards Names Of Judges For Postings In Three Accountability Courts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:07 PM

Lahore High Court forwards names of judges for postings in three accountability courts

The Lahore High Court has forwarded names of judges to federal government for their posting as judges of three accountability courts in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court has forwarded Names of judges to Federal government for their posting as judges of three accountability courts in Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Directorate of District Judiciary had forwarded names of judges to the government, a few days ago, and after its approval, the postings would be made on vacant slots of judges of three accountability courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that three judges of accountability courts were transferred on March 31. Many important cases were pending in these courts.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court March Government

Recent Stories

Moscow to Suspend Practice of Hiring Russians for ..

3 minutes ago

US Govt. Investing $4Bln to Fight COVID-19 Impact ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine president hopes to restore ceasefire next ..

3 minutes ago

Videos pile pressure on US police over racism, kil ..

25 minutes ago

Official cars of IG NHMP, other officers to patrol ..

25 minutes ago

Navalny ally jailed for two years for 'extremist' ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.