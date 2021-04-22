UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore High Court Gives Opportunity To Authorities For Adopting Policy To Ensure Availability Of Sugar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:18 AM

Lahore High Court gives opportunity to authorities for adopting policy to ensure availability of sugar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday gave an opportunity to the concerned authorities for adopting a policy to ensure availability of sugar, its price control and other measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday gave an opportunity to the concerned authorities for adopting a policy to ensure availability of sugar, its price control and other measures.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Tandiawala Sugar Mills and others against fixing the ex-mill sugar price at the rate of Rs 80 per kg by the provincial government.

A law officer argued that a meeting of all secretaries was held in accordance with the court directions for ensuring the availability of sugar and various decisions were taken for the purpose. He submitted that it had been decided that a special booth would be set up in all Ramazan bazaars for sugar and wheat flour.

He further submitted that a total of 155,000 metric tons of sugar would be supplied during Ramazan.

At this, the court directed to ensure availability of sugar in Ramazan bazaars and retail outlets, besides adjourning further hearing till April 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had provisionally ordered purchase of sugar at ex-mill price, Rs 80 per kg, from sugar mills during the holy month of Ramazan after the authorities informed that 155000 metric tons of sugar required for Ramazan whereas the mills had a stock of 2500000 metric tons.

The sugar mills had approached the court against fixing the price of sugar by the government.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Price April All From Government Wheat Court Flour

Recent Stories

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

7 minutes ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

7 minutes ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

37 minutes ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

1 hour ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.