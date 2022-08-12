UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Gives Opportunity To Govt For Filing Reply To Former NAB Chairman's Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday gave an opportunity to the Federal government for filing a reply to a petition by the former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal challenging formation of commission tasked to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gull against him.

An assistant attorney general requested the court to grant an opportunity for filing a reply in the matter, during the proceedings, which was accepted by the court.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petition filed by the former NAB chairman.

The former chairman had challenged formation of the commission by the federal government to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gull against him. He contended that the formation of the inquiry commission was illegal and requested to set aside notification issued for the purpose.

