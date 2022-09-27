UrduPoint.com

Lahore High Court Gives Opportunity To Govt For Filing Reply To Moonis Elahi's Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for filing reply to Moonis Elahi's plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday gave an opportunity to the federal government for filing a reply to a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi for quashing a money laundering case against him.

The court directed the federal government for filing reply till the next date of hearing, October 3, after a federal law officer sought time for filing the reply.

The single bench comprising Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by the PML-Q leader.

Moonis Elahi had submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against him on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam.

He submitted that the National Accountability Bureau already conducted investigations into the matter and closed the inquiry. He submitted that the FIA started an investigation into the matter again, whereas it did not have any evidence against him. He pleaded with the court for quashing the case.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi had obtained bail from the special court in the matter.

