Lahore High Court gives opportunity to NAB for filing reply to post-arrest bail petition filed by Fawad Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday gave an opportunity to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reply to a post-arrest bail petition filed by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to the prime minister, in the assets beyond means case against him.

A NAB prosecutor had requested the bench for allowing time to file the reply, during the course of proceedings.

The division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the senior bureaucrat.

The petitioner had submitted that he had been behind bars for last 15 months and his health had also deteriorated during the detention.

He submitted that the bureau had alleged that he (petitioner) owned a plaza in Rawalpindi valued at Rs 5 billion and bank accounts but it could not produce a single evidence so far.

He said, in fact, the plaza was owned by a company of petitioner's brothers and other family members.

He pleaded with the court for his release on bail as the trial had not been completed since over 15 months of his arrest and detention in jail on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was a second petition by Fawad Hassan Fawad for post-arrest bail on fresh grounds in the assets beyond means case.

The LHC granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in Ashiana-e-Iqbal case but denied bail in the assets case on Feb 14.